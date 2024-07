Woods Richardson allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Sunday.

Woods Richardson gave up both runs in the second inning, but the Twins were able to respond and ultimately won 3-2. He's been just find with 18 runs allowed over 37.2 innings across his last seven starts, three of which registered as quality starts. He's now at a 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 64:23 K:BB through 77.2 innings over 15 starts this season. The 23-year-old is projected to make his next start in San Francisco.