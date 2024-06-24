Rice went 2-for-3 in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Rice was one of two Yankees with multiple hits in the contest, and it was the first multi-hit effort of his career. The 25-year-old started at first base for the fifth time in six contests since being called up, and three of those games have been against left-handed starters, against whom he's gone just 1-for-9. Rice has otherwise held his own overall in going 5-for-17 with a 3:3 BB:K, but he'll likely begin yielding some starts against southpaws to J.D Davis, whom the Yankees acquired Sunday.