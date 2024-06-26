Soto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Mets.

Soto plated the Yankees' first run with his solo shot in the fifth inning, though the Mets had already built a big lead by that time. The long ball was the first extra-base hit over the outfielder's past eight games, and he's batted an uncharacteristically poor .160 (4-for-25) during that stretch. Soto has continued to reach base consistently, however, due to his willingness to take a walk -- across the eight-game span, he's accumulated an 11:6 BB:K, and he leads the league with 65 total walks on the season.