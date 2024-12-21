Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Yankees on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Yankees were left needing a first baseman after declining Anthony Rizzo's club option in November, and bringing in Goldschmidt will provide a short-term solution for 2025. The 37-year-old slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs, 65 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 154 games last year -- a sharp decline from his NL MVP campaign in 2022. That being said, fantasy managers may still be able to squeeze some value out of Goldschmidt, as he has rarely fallen short of the 20-homer mark in his 14-year career, and joining a lineup that also features Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger could boost his RBI and run totals.