Porzingis headed to the locker room in the final seconds of the second quarter in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to an undisclosed injury, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis left the game in the final stages of the second quarter with a trainer following him, and it looked as if he was hobbling a bit. Porzingis is expected to be assessed during halftime to determine whether he'll be able to return to action in the second half. If he can't, then Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta would be in line to see more minutes off the bench.