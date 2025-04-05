Porzingis headed to the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Suns, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis caught an elbow to the face from an opposing player and left for the locker room with 11:32 remaining in the final quarter. He'll likely be evaluated for a concussion as well as any structural damage to his face before the Celtics determine whether he's able to return.
