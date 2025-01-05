Harden notched 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, 15 assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 131-105 win over the Hawks.

Harden didn't do much in the points column, but he wa effective in distributing the ball during the decisive win. He was able to deliver the ball to Kawhi Leonard a couple of times in his return to action, and the connection could soon prove to be one of the most effective guard-forward stacks in the league if Leonard can stay healthy. Harden's line was a welcome change, as his last double-double occurred over a month ago.