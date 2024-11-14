Smart (ankle) tallied 15 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 23 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 128-123 loss to the Lakers.

Memphis was still without six players due to injury Wednesday, but Smart's return from a six-game absence due to an ankle sprain provided a lift. Though he was deployed off the bench Wednesday, Smart delivered his best all-around performance of the season and could reclaim his spot on the top unit and see his minutes pick up as he becomes further removed from the ankle injury. Smart may be worthy of at least a cursory pickup in 12-team leagues or deeper where he might have been dropped following his recent absence.