Miller ended with 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Miller once again stepped up offensively and on the boards in Sunday's overtime defeat, finishing second on the team in scoring and as one of two Hornets with at least 20 points and three threes. He also ended three boards shy of a double-double to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals. Miller set a new season high mark in rebounds, now having tallied at least 20 points and six rebounds in two straight contests.