The Lakers announced that Davis underwent an MRI on Wednesday that confirmed an abdominal muscle strain. He will return to Los Angeles and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Davis was sent in for the MRI after exiting Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the 76ers late in the first quarter with the abdominal injury and being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The star big man will sit out the remaining three games of the Lakers' road trip before the team likely provides another update on status ahead of its Feb. 6 home game against the Warriors. In the meantime, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura could absorb more usage on offense, while Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Koloko could all be more involved in the frontcourt.