Davis was hit in the head during Wednesday's game against the Hawks and went back to the locker room, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Davis seemed to stumble a little while walking off the floor after taking a significant hit to the head. While Davis is sidelined, look for Daniel Gafford, Caleb Marin and Dwight Powell to see more minutes.

