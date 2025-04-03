Davis was hit in the head during Wednesday's game against the Hawks and went back to the locker room, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Davis seemed to stumble a little while walking off the floor after taking a significant hit to the head. While Davis is sidelined, look for Daniel Gafford, Caleb Marin and Dwight Powell to see more minutes.
