Coach Jamahl Mosley said Friday that Banchero (oblique) did some conditioning and ball handling drills during Friday's practice, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

While Banchero's activity in practice is a positive sign of his progression through a torn right oblique, he'll likely remain sidelined for an extended period as he has yet to move on to contact drills. The star forward hasn't played since sustaining the injury Oct. 30, and a timeline for his return to game action is unclear. With Banchero and Franz Wagner (oblique) sidelined, Moritz Wagner, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva should continue seeing an uptick in playing time.