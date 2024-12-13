The Pacers acquired Bryant from the Heat on Friday in exchange for a future second-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bryant had been an irregular part of Miami's rotation this season with Kevin Love and Kel'el Ware on hand to fill backup center minutes behind Bam Adebayo, but Bryant will help address a need in Indiana. The Pacers have already lost their top two backup options at center -- Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) -- to season-ending injuries, so Bryant could have a clear path to serving as Myles Turner's primary understudy. His primary competition will come from Obi Toppin and Enrique Freeman, both of whom are undersized for the center spot and better suited for power forward.