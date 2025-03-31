Bryant will start Monday's game against the Kings.
The veteran big man will get a chance in the first unit due to the absence of Myles Turner (illness). Over six games as a starter this season, Bryant has averaged 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.1 minutes.
