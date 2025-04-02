Now Playing

Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Not much of a surprise here, as Bryant will return to his regular bench role with Myles Turner (illness) in the first unit. Bryant has been averaging 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game in 15 appearances off the bench since the beginning of March.

