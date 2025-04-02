Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Not much of a surprise here, as Bryant will return to his regular bench role with Myles Turner (illness) in the first unit. Bryant has been averaging 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game in 15 appearances off the bench since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Pacers' Thomas Bryant: Balanced outing in starting lineup•
-
Pacers' Thomas Bryant: Starting sans Turner•
-
Pacers' Thomas Bryant: Used sparingly in win•
-
Pacers' Thomas Bryant: Reverts to bench against Dallas•
-
Pacers' Thomas Bryant: Starting sans Turner•
-
Pacers' Thomas Bryant: Modest showing off bench•