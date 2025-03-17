Bryant will be in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Minnesota, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Bryant will have some streaming appeal in fantasy leagues amid the absence of Myles Turner (hip) on Monday. Across five outings as a starter this year, Bryant has averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.2 minutes.