Sengun closed Monday's 107-96 loss to the Pistons with 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes.

Sengun had a rough shooting performance and looked overmatched against the presence of Jalen Duren, needing 14 shots to score 11 points and also losing the rebounding battle against the Pistons' big man. Sengun is one of the most versatile big men in the NBA, but he's recorded only four double-doubles in 10 games during January. He's averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game in that stretch, however, so he remains a reliable fantasy asset even if he's not crashing the boards with the efficient he's done it in the past.