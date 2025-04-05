Sengun notched 31 points (11-21 FG, 9-12 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over the Thunder.

While he did come down with just two boards, Sengun was still able to hit the 30-point barrier against a stiff Thunder frontcourt and post a team-high three steals. With Steven Adams starting at center, Sengun shifted to power forward and took on more of an offensive role. Across his past seven appearances, the star big man has averaged 20.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.3 minutes while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.