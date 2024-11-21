Eason closed Wednesday's 130-113 win over Indiana with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and six steals across 23 minutes.

Eason was extremely active on defense, as is usually the case, but it led to a career-high six swipes Wednesday. He was also efficient offensively despite forcing some tough looks. After seeing fewer than 20 minutes in four of his first five appearances this season, Eason's role has increased. In November, he's averaging 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.5 minutes.