Castle suffered a right wrist sprain during Saturday's 83-77 win over Portland and has been ruled out for the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

During his brief time on the court for the Spurs in Summer League, Castle flashed the potential that made him the No. 4 overall pick in the draft in June. Over two appearances in the California Classic and one in Las Vegas, Castle averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes while shooting 37 percent from the field. After the Spurs brought in veteran point guard Chris Paul in free agency, the 6-foot-6 Castle will likely spend most of his rookie season playing on the wing. He projects to open the season in head coach Gregg Popovich's rotation, likely as a backup to Devin Vassell (foot) or Harrison Barnes.