Castle had nine points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's 148-106 loss to the Warriors.

Castle struggled badly from the floor and stumbled into a wall in this matchup, which could've easily been expected given how good he'd been playing in recent weeks. Prior to this blowout loss, Castle had scored at least 15 points in each of his previous nine starts, so in a way, some regression was expected as opposing teams start to plan how to stop him. One bad game won't remove everything Castle has accomplished as a rookie, though. He's averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game since moving to a starting role in mid-March following the season-ending injury of De'Aaron Fox (finger).