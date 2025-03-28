Castle amassed 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Castle continues to justify this selection as one of the top picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, and there's a strong argument to say he's been the best first-year player in The Association this season, even ahead of Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher. Castle has started in the Spurs' last eight games following the news that De'Aaron Fox (finger) won't return this season and has been thriving, averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game in that span.