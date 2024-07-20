Post (leg) generated 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, and assist and a steal across 14 minutes of Friday's 90-83 win over the Thunder during Summer League.

Post has been dealing with a minor leg injury he sustained during a pre-draft workout and was held out of the California Classic and early portions of Las Vegas Summer League before suiting up Friday. Post possesses a stretch-big skillset, shooting 38.8 percent from long range across five collegiate seasons while standing at seven feet tall.