The Bills defense is a starting unit worthy of a draft pick in the final two rounds on Draft Day. The team added safety Cole Bishop (Round 2) and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (Round 3) in the 2024 NFL Draft and have veteran linebacker Matt Milano coming back after playing just five games last season. The Bills did lose Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer to free agency, so the back end of the defense could be a bit of a concern. Don't reach for this defense and don't plan on holding them against tough matchups, but they should rank as a top-12 option at home in Week 1 against Arizona.