If you watched any Michigan football over the past two seasons, you saw why the Rams drafted Corum. A physical power back with consecutive years over 1,250 rush yards and at least 18 rushing touchdowns, Corum proved capable in running in any system while breaking tackles and picking up chunks of yardage at a time. He was a solid pass blocker and not a bad receiver even though his opportunities were limited, but his strength is in his vision and his cuts. In many ways he's a lot like Kyren Williams, whom he'll try to swipe touches from this season. We've seen Williams suffer multiple injuries throughout his short career, and if it happens again Corum could be at the helm of a very good offense with lots of touches (he worked as the starter in OTAs with Williams sidelined in May). He's a priority pick in Round 9 of redraft leagues (a round sooner if you want to back up Williams), and he's also worthy of an early second-round pick in rookie-only drafts.