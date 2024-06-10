Melton should be considered the No. 5 receiver for the Packers, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. At best, you can add Melton off the waiver wire during the year. Green Bay has a loaded receiving corps with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, and Melton will likely need an injury to one of them to be Fantasy relevant. In 2023, Melton came off the practice squad for the final four games of the season and scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two outings while the Packers were dealing with injuries to Watson, Reed and Wicks. We'll see if Melton can showcase his skills in training camp to earn a bigger role, but most likely he'll be a reserve for Green Bay until someone gets hurt.