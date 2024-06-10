Ridley rose up draft boards last summer after receiving glowing training camp reports with the expectation that he could return WR1 value working with Trevor Lawrence. Ultimately, his 2023 season didn't live up to the hype. Ridley still topped 1,000 yards (1,016), but he only caught 76 of his 136 targets and finished as the WR17 despite being drafted as a WR1. Ridley led the NFL in end zone targets and he cashed those in for eight touchdowns. Those targets and his overall target share may be harder to come by in a developing pass game after signing with the Titans. Second-year QB Will Levis likely still has growing pains to work through and Ridley will compete with DeAndre Hopkins for targets. Ridley is worth drafting in the Rounds 4-5 range of your Fantasy drafts, but he doesn't carry the same upside he did heading into the 2023 season.