Lamb became one of the best wide receivers in the NFL last year and we're buying a repeat. We aren't opposed to drafting him as early as 1.02 in a PPR redraft league and he's an easy top-five pick in a Dynasty startup as well. It's rare that a player's volume and efficiency spike like this, but Lamb saw 25 more targets in 2024 and somehow produced more yards per target as well. His 135 catches led the NFL and even that might sell him short. From Week 8 on Lamb averaged 12.6 targets per game and was on pace for 156 catches over a full season. The Cowboys added no competition for targets and appear ready to feature Lamb like no other wide receiver in the league this season.