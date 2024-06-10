Samuel joined the Bills this offseason and he'll battle Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and others for targets in a wide-open wide receiver room. We're hoping the young guys win out, but Samuel has a fighter's chance and is worth a dart throw in the double-digit rounds. He earned 90-plus targets the past two seasons playing alongside Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson and earned even more playing next to D.J. Moore in Carolina. If no true No. 1 emerges, Samuel could see a career-high in targets from the best quarterback he's ever played with. When Samuel has been Fantasy relevant in the past he's been a part of the running game, with at least 130 rushing yards and a score in 2019, 2020 and 2022. Sean McDermott and Joe Brady trended towards the run in the second half last year, so Samuel could contribute there as well.