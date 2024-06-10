Hopkins had stretches of dominant production in 2023 despite inconsistent QB play from rookie Will Levis. He turned 137 targets into 75 receptions and commanded a nearly 30% target share. He also found success in the vertical game with 27 receptions of 20+ yards. This is important because his ability to win on the vertical plane is crucial since it fits Levis' skill set. Hopkins will be more of a WR2 in 2024 after the team signed Calvin Ridley but he makes for a value pick in the Rounds 8-9 range of drafts.