A sixth-round pick out of New Hampshire, Laube brings a complete skill set to the Raiders backfield and could be a factor on passing downs. That's because he caught 117 passes over his past two years for well over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns -- and that's on top of the nearly 2,000 rush yards and 24 scores he had. Laube is stocky with quickness, underrated power, experience lining up in the slot and obviously excellent receiving skills, but he doesn't have great top-end speed and clearly dominated FCS-level competition (he did look good at Senior Bowl practices against tougher competition, for what that's worth). If he can carve out a role as the Raiders' third-down back, he could be useful as a bench option in PPR leagues. Until it's clear he's in that role, however, Laube should only be taken late in deeper Dynasty leagues.