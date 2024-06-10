Engram set a new career high with 114 receptions in 2023 as the Jaguars were dealt a blow on the injury front when Christian Kirk went down. This led to Engram finishing as the TE2 overall and a borderline weekly winner in PPR leagues. The Jaguars offense is expected to take a more vertical approach in 2024 with an improved offensive line plus the additions of Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas at WR. The return of Kirk should also eat into Engram's role. Engram's target share should dip, but this is already accounted for in his ADP. Engram can be had in the Rounds 9-10 range of your drafts and will likely return value at that price even if his receptions take a step back.