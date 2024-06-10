Because the Jets open the season in a poor kicking environment at San Francisco, we're not advising that you draft Zuerlein as a starting kicker in Fantasy Football leagues. But he did have a nice bounce-back season in 2023, finishing as a borderline No. 1 kicker and making more than 90% of his field goals for the first time since 2017. If the Jets offense is as good as we're hoping and Zuerlein keeps making his kicks, he could be a decent streamer. But he only has two potential indoor games all season and he kicks outdoors in Buffalo and New Jersey in the Fantasy playoffs.