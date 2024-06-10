Edwards signed with the Chargers this offseason, and he's expected to open the year as the No. 1 running back in Los Angeles. Edwards is worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy running back as early as Round 7 in the majority of leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats. He'll compete with J.K. Dobbins and rookie Kimani Vidal for touches, but Edwards should lead the team in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns if he stays healthy. And this is a favorable situation to play for Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was with Edwards in Baltimore as well. Edwards, 29, set career highs in 2023 with the Ravens in carries (198), rushing yards (810), rushing touchdowns (13), receptions (12) and receiving yards (180). He's unlikely to become a threat in the passing game, but Edwards could have another big season on the ground. He has the potential to be a top-24 running back in all leagues.