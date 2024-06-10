Smith signed with the Chiefs this season, and he will compete for a role as a backup to Travis Kelce. Smith is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. Kansas City has Kelce, Noah Gray and rookie Jared Wiley on the depth chart, so Smith could find it hard to get playing time. He's also struggled with injuries the past three seasons and has played a combined 20 games since 2020. Last year with the Bengals, Smith had 18 catches for 115 yards and one touchdown on 26 targets in 12 games. If he starts off the season playing well or gets increased playing time from an injury then just add him off waivers during the year.