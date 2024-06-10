We aren't drafting Hyatt before Round 15 in redraft leagues and we aren't sure he'll earn a starting role in Year 2 with Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton ahead of him. The good for Hyatt last year was his 109-yard outburst against the Patriots, his 16.2 yards per catch, and his 9.3 yards per target. But those efficiency stats were muted by the fact that the Patriots game was the only one all season where he earned more than five targets. We're more interested in stashing the 22-year-old in Dynasty leagues. He could be a Best Ball specialist in the right offense due to his big-play ability and blazing speed.