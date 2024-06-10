Sanders profiles as more of a move tight end than a traditional Y and that's excellent news for Fantasy purposes. TEs have a better chance of producing in Fantasy if they are used in the slot and moved around the formation. Sanders didn't test as fast as expected (4.69) as a straight-line runner, but his 1.59 10-yard split was elite and showed off his quickness and burst off the line of scrimmage. He is unlikely to make a Fantasy impact in 2024 as he develops his skill set, but if he earns early playing time, he could jump on the waiver wire radar at a position always searching for production. Sanders is worth consideration in Round 3 of rookie-only drafts.