Baker was drafted two rounds after fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk and will battle Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton for playing time. We're fine with leaving Baker on the waiver wire early in the year in most redraft leagues because of the crowded receiving room and our general lack of excitement about the Patriots offense. But that doesn't mean Baker, who accounted for 33.8% of UCF's receiving yards in 2023, has no upside. Like Polk, Baker has good ball skills but he has more struggles with consistency in that regard. We're looking for Baker starting in Round 3 of most Dynasty rookie drafts and expect it will take him some time to take playing time away from the veterans in New England. Still, with a wide-open receiving corps like this one it's not unimaginable that Baker eventually wins out over everyone.