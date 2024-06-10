The Jaguars used a fifth-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Robinson but he is unlikely to carve out a significant role in Year 1 and not worth rostering in redraft Fantasy leagues. At just 5-foot-8 and 191 pounds, Robinson had a limited impact as a running back at Texas, but he has the traits to be a problem for would-be tacklers in space that could allow him to carve out work in the passing game. Where Robinson's biggest impact could come -- and the reason the Jaguars likely spent a draft pick on him in the first place -- is on special teams with the new kickoff return rules. Robinson has shown explosive ability over 38 kick returns in his last two seasons with Texas, and he should be on the radar for any leagues that incorporate return yardage.