Shakir is worthy of a selection as early as Round 10 in full PPR redraft leagues. With both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis out of Buffalo there is a big opportunity for all of the Bills pass-catchers but little clarity on the pecking order. For now, we're projecting Shakir to be behind tight end Dalton Kincaid and rookie Keon Coleman, but no one has any reason to feel confident about that projection. Shakir averaged an incredible 13.6 yards per target last year but only saw 45 targets in 17 games. He did score in both of the Bills' 2023 playoff games and led the team with 105 yards receiving in their must-win Week 18 game against the Dolphins. Draft him as a bench receiver knowing there's a ton of room for upside if Shakir is Josh Allen's top target this season.