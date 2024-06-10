Jackson, who won his second MVP award in 2023, comes into this season as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's worth drafting in Round 3 in one-quarterback leagues, and he's a top-five overall selection in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Last year, Jackson set career highs in completions (307), pass attempts (457) and passing yards (3,678), and he also added 24 passing touchdowns with just seven interceptions. Thankfully, he didn't tail off as a rusher with 821 yards and five touchdowns on 148 carries. There aren't many quarterbacks who can perform like Jackson, and now Baltimore's run game should improve with the addition of Derrick Henry. That shouldn't be considered a negative for Jackson, and hopefully, the healthy return of Mark Andrews and the continued growth of second-year receiver Zay Flowers enhances Jackson's performance as a passer. Jackson should be drafted among the top four quarterbacks this season with Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen.