Washington looked like he was turning into a good wide receiver in his last two seasons at Northwestern, but his college career really took off when he landed at Virginia and accounted for 47% of the team's receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He fits in well in Miami with 4.4 speed, though he'll likely have trouble earning enough targets to matter as long as both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are healthy. Leave Washington on the waiver wire in redraft until he gets an opportunity, but start looking for him as early as Round 3 in rookie-only drafts. If he's able to win the WR3 job in camp, he could be an injury away from Fantasy relevance.