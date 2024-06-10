Once a prominent breakout candidate with pockets of gaudy stats sprinkled throughout his career, Williams will attempt to come back from a torn ACL with the Jets. Questions about his availability after suffering the injury last September have circulated this offseason without a concrete timetable given out by the Jets. Even if he's ready by this preseason, he's unlikely to unseat Garrett Wilson as the top target getter in New York and might struggle for consistent looks from week to week because of guys like Breece Hall and rookie Malachi Corley. There's modest appeal in drafting Williams with a pick after Round 10 -- if he plays well then he's a steal, and if he struggles to begin the year, he could potentially be cut for someone else.