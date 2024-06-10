Harry will compete for a role in Minnesota's receiving corps, but he has minimal Fantasy value this season. Harry is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Harry spent time on Minnesota's practice squad in 2023, but he never caught a pass. After failed stops in Chicago and New England in the first five seasons of his career, it's difficult to envision Harry making an impact this year, and he's behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield on the depth chart. At best, you can add Harry off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.