Strong returns to the Browns backfield in 2024 as a reserve running back, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Strong will open the season behind Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman, and it's hard to envision Strong getting much playing time unless there are multiple injuries. In 2023, Strong didn't have much of an impact for the Browns and Fantasy managers even when Chubb (knee) was injured, and he likely won't make much of an impact again this season. At best, you can add Strong off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.