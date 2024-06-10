A suspension is possible for Rice after two off-field incidents, but that's just part of what's lowering expectations for his second season. Kansas City wasted little time this offseason adding to its receiving corps both in free agency (Marquise Brown) and the draft (Xavier Worthy with a first-round pick). Both could drag Rice's target volume down after he averaged 7.6 targets per game from Week 7 through the Super Bowl. That's especially problematic for Rice, whose average depth of target sank as the season wore on and he had just four games with more than 75 yards, postseason included. Both Brown and Worthy profile as downfield options for the Chiefs and Travis Kelce remains a fixture in the passing game, further making it unlikely for Rice to be more explosive in 2024, especially if his target share shrinks. Tack on a potential suspension and there's a clear picture of Rice disappointing Fantasy managers this coming season. He's worth considering once Round 8 starts in PPR (maybe Round 9 in non-PPR), but chances are someone else in your league will draft Rice before then.