Flournoy is an exceptionally speedy wide receiver with good size and great burst. A solid performance at the Senior Bowl and NFL combine elevated the small-school pass catcher into Round 6 of the NFL Draft but he has a lot more work to do to become an NFL-caliber wide receiver. Flournoy would be best in leagues where you have a taxi squad spot and can stash him for a year, but he's also already 24 years old, which hurts his prospect profile. Starting looking for him in Round 5 of rookie-only drafts.