Perine figures to be part of a rotation in Denver's backfield this season, though there is a chance he is a very limited part of it or that he could be a cap casualty. Preseason competition will determine just where Perine fits in. Last year he averaged just above 7.0 PPR points per game and didn't really come through as the Broncos' best passing-downs running back. He'll turn 29 this season and might be best suited for a specific role in the offense, which would mean he wouldn't see enough volume to be a good Fantasy option. Perine shouldn't get drafted in typical seasonal leagues.