Dell was one of the most pleasant surprises in all of Fantasy Football as a rookie in 2023. Despite his diminutive size, Dell proved to be a separator against NFL coverage at all three levels of the field and the Texans didn't limit him to slot snaps only. He led the Texans WR group in target share and Fantasy points per game before breaking his fibula late in the season. Dell has recovered on schedule and is already participating in OTAs. His Fantasy outlook got murkier with Houston adding Stefon Diggs to the mix, but his rapport with C.J. Stroud was so advanced in 2023, Dell should be able to return value on his sixth-round Fantasy draft capital in 2024.