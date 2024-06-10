There's potential for Franklin to make an impact with the Broncos as soon as his rookie season. Franklin led Oregon in receiving yards and touchdowns each of the past two years, catching throws from Bo Nix, who the Broncos also drafted. A tall but slender receiver, Franklin has outstanding speed and is ascending in terms of his route running. If he can dig into the Denver offense this preseason then there's a chance he could not only see regular playing time but potentially lead the receiving group in targets. Franklin is worth a Round 10 pick in redraft leagues on the hope he can put up good numbers each week. He'll also fit into rookie-only drafts at 20th overall in one-QB formats and 35th overall in Superflex or two-QB.